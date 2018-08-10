Fastenal (FAST) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 190.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,811,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 296.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

In other news, insider James C. Jansen sold 29,758 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,562,592.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.