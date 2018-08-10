Fastenal (FAST) Position Cut by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

FAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

In related news, insider James C. Jansen sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,562,592.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

