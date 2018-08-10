Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $15.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q3 2019 earnings at $16.25 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $17.21 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$720.00 to C$770.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares to C$725.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares to C$700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$850.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$703.33.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares opened at C$716.75 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12-month low of C$588.44 and a 12-month high of C$788.88.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$559.00, for a total transaction of C$745,147.00. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$760.52, for a total transaction of C$760,520.00.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.