Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,434,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,035,000 after buying an additional 267,222 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 147,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 22,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil opened at $80.32 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

