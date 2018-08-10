Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Position Trimmed by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Express Scripts by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Express Scripts by 3,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.