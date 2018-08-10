Exela Technologies (XELA) Issues Earnings Results

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter.

XELA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -37.10. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

XELA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Lipman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Par Chadha acquired 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $243,195.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

