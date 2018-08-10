Exchange Income (EIF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.22.

Exchange Income traded down C$0.27, hitting C$32.62, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 107,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,024. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$29.25 and a one year high of C$37.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$266.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.49 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

