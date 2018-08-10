Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $68.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

