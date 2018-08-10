Exantas Capital (XAN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $12.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Exantas Capital traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 12017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exantas Capital in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,205,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $9,445,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,573,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 130.99 and a quick ratio of 130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Exantas Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. equities analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

