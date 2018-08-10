EVRAZ (EVR) Lowered to Sell at VTB Bank

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) was downgraded by VTB Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

EVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVRAZ to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised EVRAZ to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 510 ($6.60) in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 455 ($5.89).

EVRAZ traded down GBX 50.40 ($0.65), reaching GBX 510 ($6.60), during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,000. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.80 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.60 ($5.99).

In other news, insider Nikolay Ivanov sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.61), for a total value of £352,590 ($456,427.18).

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

