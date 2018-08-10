Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $18.11. 53,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 712,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $342.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.