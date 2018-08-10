Everus Trading Down 20.4% This Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $114,871.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and Kuna. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00331908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00192411 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.68 or 0.07974379 BTC.

Everus Token Profile

Everus launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,393,575 tokens. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

