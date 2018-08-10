Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Everspin Technologies opened at $9.27 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.86.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.66% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Everspin Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Andre sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $41,244.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

