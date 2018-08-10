Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 142,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 62,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Medtronic opened at $91.22 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

