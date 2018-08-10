Euronav (EURN) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Euronav has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

