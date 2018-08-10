Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,683,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,457,000 after purchasing an additional 351,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 592,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,645 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.47%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

