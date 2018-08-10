ESCO Technologies (ESE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ESE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

ESCO Technologies opened at $66.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $192.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

