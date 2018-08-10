Equity Residential (EQR) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report released on Monday morning. Mizuho currently has a $76.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQR. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.07.

Equity Residential opened at $66.89 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

In related news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $118,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

