Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s Q3 2018 Earnings (OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.17.

TSE OR opened at C$11.63 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of C$11.47 and a one year high of C$17.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.