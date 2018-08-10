equinet Analysts Give Hannover Re (HNR1) a €110.00 Price Target

equinet set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.70 ($129.89).

Hannover Re traded down €1.40 ($1.63), hitting €114.70 ($133.37), during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 157,089 shares of the company were exchanged. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

