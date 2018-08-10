EQT Co. (EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. EQT posted sales of $660.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

EQT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. EQT has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

