ePlus (PLUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $356.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.55 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 10,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,769.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 500 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,588. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.