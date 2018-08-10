Enviva Partners (EVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million.

Shares of EVA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 5,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 409.84%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,634.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several research firms recently commented on EVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.