Enviva Partners (EVA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.28

Press coverage about Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) has been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enviva Partners earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.2925247237281 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Enviva Partners traded up $0.25, reaching $32.00, on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,022. The stock has a market cap of $779.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 409.84%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,634.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.