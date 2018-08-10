Envestnet (ENV) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.30

News articles about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.4960030764675 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of Envestnet opened at $58.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.81. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.50%. research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $159,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,096. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

