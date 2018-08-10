Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Major Shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P Sells 493,054 Shares

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 493,054 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $966,385.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:EPE opened at $1.84 on Friday. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.76 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 12.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPE. KLR Group cut Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

