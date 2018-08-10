Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million.

NYSE:EPE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 2,033,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Get Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 514,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $941,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,411,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,828,081 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KLR Group lowered Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

About Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.