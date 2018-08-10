Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $43,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Entergy opened at $83.33 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,129,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,427 shares of company stock worth $1,952,794 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

