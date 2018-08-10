Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00012513 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, GOPAX and Tidex. Enigma has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.31 or 0.02874544 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000631 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004258 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002981 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Hotbit, Mercatox, AirSwap, Tidex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, GOPAX, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

