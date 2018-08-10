Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 163,637 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 547.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,637 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.29% of ABM Industries worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 686,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABM opened at $31.17 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $103,267.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

