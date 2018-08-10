Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.52 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,176,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,338,000 after buying an additional 415,983 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 130,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 153.7% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.