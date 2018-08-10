EnerSys (ENS) Stake Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.01% of EnerSys worth $31,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 789,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,774,000 after buying an additional 48,405 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in EnerSys by 85.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $76.79 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Sidoti raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

