Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit opened at $18.28 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

