Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit opened at $18.28 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.83%.
About Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.
