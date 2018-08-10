Energy Fuels (UUUU) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We also highlight that 1H18 cash flow and $22.1M in cash from the issuance of shares in the first half of the year have contributed to a strong working capital position of $55.2M (vs. $33.3M) at the end of 2Q18, including $43.2M in cash and cash equivalents. In our view, this should provide the firm with near-term flexibility to reduce its debt balance, increase its vanadium production capabilities (which we expect in response to spot prices nearing $20 per pound of V 2 O 5 ), and take advantage of any opportunities that may arise in the uranium market. Trade actions under Section 232 could allow for near-term production growth. The U.S. 2018 decision to initiate an investigation into the impact of uranium imports may lead to the President enacting some type of trade or non-trade related remedy to address any perceived national security concerns.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Energy Fuels opened at $3.24 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 227,400 shares of company stock valued at $465,720 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,930.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,571,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,312 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,775.6% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,184,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,818 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.