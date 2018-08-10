Energen (EGN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Energen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Energen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Energen in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.55.

Shares of Energen traded up $0.06, reaching $72.27, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,057. Energen has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.78 million. equities analysts expect that Energen will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 225,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,377,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 67,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.58 per share, with a total value of $5,079,807.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,373,150 shares of company stock valued at $168,910,068. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Energen during the 2nd quarter worth $8,949,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energen by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energen by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Energen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Energen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

