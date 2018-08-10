Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.75.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enerflex to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enerflex to C$24.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Enerflex traded up C$1.07, hitting C$16.22, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 220,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,069. Enerflex has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$19.08.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

