Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.55 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,158,311,000 after buying an additional 17,663,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after buying an additional 12,823,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,052,476,000 after buying an additional 7,922,120 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,535,000 after buying an additional 7,257,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

