Endologix (ELGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 93279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Endologix had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.01%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endologix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Endologix by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endologix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Endologix by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

