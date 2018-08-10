Endo International (ENDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Endo International updated its FY18 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Endo International traded down $0.18, reaching $15.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,227. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endo International to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

