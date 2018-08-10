Endo International (ENDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.72 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 75.58% and a positive return on equity of 143.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Endo International updated its FY18 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of Endo International traded down $0.18, hitting $15.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,227. Endo International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENDP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endo International to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

