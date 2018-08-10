Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Encore Capital Group traded up $0.75, reaching $40.75, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 25,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,120. The stock has a market cap of $927.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $349.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.05 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 129,942 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 228,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

