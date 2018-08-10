Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $349.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,976. The company has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.70.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.