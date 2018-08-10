Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Lowered to Market Perform at UBS Group

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.
Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.17, hitting $93.43, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $127.77.
In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jay R. Luly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,645,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,994 shares in the company, valued at $67,624,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $437,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,355 shares of company stock worth $10,382,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 63,966.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.