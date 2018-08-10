Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Lowered to Market Perform at UBS Group

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.17, hitting $93.43, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 37.63%. equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jay R. Luly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,645,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,994 shares in the company, valued at $67,624,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $437,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,355 shares of company stock worth $10,382,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 63,966.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

