Empire Resorts (NYNY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Empire Resorts earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.6857441518824 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYNY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. Empire Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 66.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

