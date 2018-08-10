Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

EMES stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Emerge Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.41 million, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Emerge Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMES. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

