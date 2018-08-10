Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

EMES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerge Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerge Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Emerge Energy Services opened at $5.97 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Emerge Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Emerge Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMES. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

