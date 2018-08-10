Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Emerald Expositions Events traded down $0.21, reaching $15.68, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,914. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $135,406.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $470,393. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the first quarter worth about $6,505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

