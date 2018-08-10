Emera (EMA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$49.00. The company traded as low as C$39.53 and last traded at C$39.91, with a volume of 1656141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMA. CSFB lowered shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.89.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.07. Emera had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

