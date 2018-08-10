Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Position Lowered by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $19,919,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,735,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,162,378.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,728 shares of company stock valued at $144,624,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co opened at $102.19 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

