Electrocomponents (ECM) Price Target Increased to GBX 740 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 600 ($7.77) to GBX 740 ($9.58) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECM. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 705 ($9.13) to GBX 945 ($12.23) in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 590 ($7.64) to GBX 770 ($9.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Electrocomponents to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($8.93) to GBX 710 ($9.19) in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 755 ($9.77).

Electrocomponents opened at GBX 757.60 ($9.81) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 467.90 ($6.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 713.05 ($9.23).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.36) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Electrocomponents had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 6.62%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.18), for a total transaction of £4,963 ($6,424.60).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

